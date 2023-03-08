Why Acquire Shares Of Vertex Inc. (VERX)?

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.33B, closed the recent trade at $17.55 per share which meant it gained $2.54 on the day or 16.89% during that session. The VERX stock price is -9.97% off its 52-week high price of $19.30 and 46.21% above the 52-week low of $9.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 174.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vertex Inc. (VERX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) trade information

Sporting 16.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the VERX stock price touched $17.55 or saw a rise of 0.57%. Year-to-date, Vertex Inc. shares have moved 20.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have changed 20.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -9.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -13.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.62% from the levels at last check today.

Vertex Inc. (VERX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vertex Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.15%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $125.96 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $128.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $111.66 million and $114.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.80% for the current quarter and 11.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 98.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.90%.

VERX Dividends

Vertex Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.75% with a share float percentage of 79.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertex Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tensile Capital Management, LP with over 5.22 million shares worth more than $71.36 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Tensile Capital Management, LP held 10.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.84 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.52 million and represent 7.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Conestoga Small Cap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.40% shares in the company for having 2.63 million shares of worth $38.18 million while later fund manager owns 1.87 million shares of worth $25.55 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.84% of company’s outstanding stock.