Why Acquire Shares Of Stagwell Inc. (STGW)?

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.52B, closed the last trade at $9.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -2.28% during that session. The STGW stock price is -2.56% off its 52-week high price of $9.23 and 46.67% above the 52-week low of $4.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 496.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stagwell Inc. (STGW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) trade information

Sporting -2.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the STGW stock price touched $9.00 or saw a rise of 2.49%. Year-to-date, Stagwell Inc. shares have moved 44.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) have changed 22.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -66.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.0% from current levels.

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stagwell Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 42.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -42.22%, compared to -0.40% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $701.29 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $632.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 98.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.00%.

STGW Dividends

Stagwell Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.40% with a share float percentage of 93.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stagwell Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Stagwell Group LLC with over 26.5 million shares worth more than $184.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Stagwell Group LLC held 20.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 20.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.65 million and represent 16.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.34% shares in the company for having 5.68 million shares of worth $43.11 million while later fund manager owns 4.18 million shares of worth $25.97 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.20% of company’s outstanding stock.