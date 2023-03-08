When Does Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Become A Good Investment?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 8.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $435.61B, closed the last trade at $88.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -0.81% during that session. The TSM stock price is -23.52% off its 52-week high price of $109.75 and 33.11% above the 52-week low of $59.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.79 million shares.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Sporting -0.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the TSM stock price touched $88.85 or saw a rise of 2.72%. Year-to-date, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares have moved 19.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have changed -6.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $171.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75.00 while the price target rests at a high of $580.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -552.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.59% from current levels.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.76%, compared to -14.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.20% and -28.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.08 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.48 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $17.57 billion and $18.16 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.80% for the current quarter and -9.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 70.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.50%.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.27 at a share yield of 2.55%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.64% with a share float percentage of 17.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited having a total of 1,994 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 60.06 million shares worth more than $4.12 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 1.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sanders Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 42.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.94 billion and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.40% shares in the company for having 20.79 million shares of worth $1.55 billion while later fund manager owns 10.95 million shares of worth $674.17 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.