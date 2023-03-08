When Does Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) Become A Good Investment?

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.55B, closed the recent trade at $20.45 per share which meant it lost -$1.45 on the day or -6.62% during that session. The PTLO stock price is -41.47% off its 52-week high price of $28.93 and 27.43% above the 52-week low of $14.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 649.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) trade information

Sporting -6.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the PTLO stock price touched $20.45 or saw a rise of 11.82%. Year-to-date, Portillo’s Inc. shares have moved 25.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) have changed -9.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.47% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -71.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.58% from the levels at last check today.

Portillo’s Inc. (PTLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Portillo’s Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 32.00%, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $154.71 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $168.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $134.48 million and $150.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.00% for the current quarter and 12.10% for the next.

PTLO Dividends

Portillo’s Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.75% with a share float percentage of 81.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Portillo’s Inc. having a total of 230 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Partners LLC with over 8.16 million shares worth more than $166.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Berkshire Partners LLC held 16.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with the holding of over 4.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.61 million and represent 9.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.20% shares in the company for having 1.36 million shares of worth $27.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $17.79 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.