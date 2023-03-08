Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $249.42B, closed the recent trade at $141.06 per share which meant it lost -$2.86 on the day or -1.99% during that session. The NVO stock price is -3.46% off its 52-week high price of $145.94 and 32.64% above the 52-week low of $95.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Sporting -1.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the NVO stock price touched $141.06 or saw a rise of 3.34%. Year-to-date, Novo Nordisk A/S shares have moved 4.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have changed 2.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Novo Nordisk A/S shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.03%, compared to -3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 38.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.05 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.01 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.76 billion and $5.65 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.50% for the current quarter and 24.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 17.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.80%.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.77 at a share yield of 1.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.21% with a share float percentage of 8.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novo Nordisk A/S having a total of 1,107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 15.31 million shares worth more than $1.53 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jennison Associates LLC, with the holding of over 10.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 billion and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 3.38 million shares of worth $457.64 million while later fund manager owns 2.59 million shares of worth $281.61 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.15% of company’s outstanding stock.