Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) has a beta value of 2.51 and has seen 11.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.45B, closed the last trade at $15.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -2.21% during that session. The NCLH stock price is -46.8% off its 52-week high price of $23.43 and 35.4% above the 52-week low of $10.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Sporting -2.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the NCLH stock price touched $15.96 or saw a rise of 5.51%. Year-to-date, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 30.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have changed -3.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.08% from current levels.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 117.03%, compared to 4.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.40% and 81.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 644.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.5 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.74 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $487.44 million and $521.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 208.20% for the current quarter and 233.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.60% over the past 5 years.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.40% with a share float percentage of 58.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. having a total of 688 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.71 million shares worth more than $530.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 24.08 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $273.6 million and represent 5.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.36% shares in the company for having 14.18 million shares of worth $173.54 million while later fund manager owns 12.6 million shares of worth $143.09 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.