Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Lower

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.08M, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -7.13% during that session. The SIDU stock price is -1198.59% off its 52-week high price of $9.22 and 46.48% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Sporting -7.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the SIDU stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 31.73%. Year-to-date, Sidus Space Inc. shares have moved -35.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) have changed 36.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sidus Space Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -67.50%, compared to -2.20% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.16% with a share float percentage of 15.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sidus Space Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 96100.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 1.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 40962.0 shares of worth $86429.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.