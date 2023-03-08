Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Upper

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.52B, closed the recent trade at $227.73 per share which meant it gained $4.08 on the day or 1.82% during that session. The MDB stock price is -107.25% off its 52-week high price of $471.96 and 40.65% above the 52-week low of $135.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

Sporting 1.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the MDB stock price touched $227.73 or saw a fall of -0.03%. Year-to-date, MongoDB Inc. shares have moved 15.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) have changed 4.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MongoDB Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 152.54%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 177.80% and -30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.40%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $337.66 million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $355.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $266.49 million and $285.45 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.70% for the current quarter and 24.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.70% over the past 5 years.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.42% with a share float percentage of 94.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MongoDB Inc. having a total of 779 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.7 million shares worth more than $1.52 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.43 billion and represent 9.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 2.11 million shares of worth $479.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.93 million shares of worth $438.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.