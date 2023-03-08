Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Lower

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.14B, closed the last trade at $49.84 per share which meant it lost -$1.35 on the day or -2.64% during that session. The GTLB stock price is -42.38% off its 52-week high price of $70.96 and 38.32% above the 52-week low of $30.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 million shares.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) trade information

Sporting -2.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the GTLB stock price touched $49.84 or saw a rise of 6.74%. Year-to-date, GitLab Inc. shares have moved 9.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) have changed -4.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.37.

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GitLab Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.67%, compared to 13.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 12.50% and 11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 66.80%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $119.91 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $127.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2023. Year-ago sales stood $77.8 million and $87.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.10% for the current quarter and 45.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -44.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.10%.

GTLB Dividends

GitLab Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.95% with a share float percentage of 87.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GitLab Inc. having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ICONIQ Capital, LLC with over 9.77 million shares worth more than $500.6 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, ICONIQ Capital, LLC held 10.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is August Capital Management VII, L.L.C., with the holding of over 8.87 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $454.18 million and represent 9.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 1.82 million shares of worth $92.97 million while later fund manager owns 1.56 million shares of worth $70.92 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.