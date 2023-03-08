Small Cap Stock Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) Is A Buy – Analysts

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 7.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $120.22M, closed the recent trade at $0.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -30.45% during that session. The CTRM stock price is -160.64% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and -10.64% below the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 499.27K shares.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Sporting -30.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the CTRM stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 35.17%. Year-to-date, Castor Maritime Inc. shares have moved -16.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -24.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) have changed -27.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.65% over the past 6 months.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 10 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.82% with a share float percentage of 1.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castor Maritime Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 0.49 million shares worth more than $0.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Millennium Management Llc held 0.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.34 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.39 million and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.