Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Fox Corporation (FOX)

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.97B, closed the recent trade at $32.14 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.53% during that session. The FOX stock price is -21.1% off its 52-week high price of $38.92 and 18.01% above the 52-week low of $26.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) trade information

Sporting 0.53% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the FOX stock price touched $32.14 or saw a rise of 1.68%. Year-to-date, Fox Corporation shares have moved 12.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX) have changed 1.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.77% from the levels at last check today.

Fox Corporation (FOX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.20% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.84 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019. Year-ago sales stood $7.42 billion and $7.94 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.70% for the current quarter and 5.50% for the next.

FOX Dividends

Fox Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 1.56%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.21% with a share float percentage of 95.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fox Corporation having a total of 567 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.4 million shares worth more than $527.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the holding of over 11.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $379.2 million and represent 4.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and American Century Mid Cap Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.54% shares in the company for having 8.42 million shares of worth $270.85 million while later fund manager owns 4.31 million shares of worth $138.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.