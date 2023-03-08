Shares Of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Declined -3.69% In One Month

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.20B, closed the recent trade at $7.43 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 4.13% during that session. The ICL stock price is -74.43% off its 52-week high price of $12.96 and 5.92% above the 52-week low of $6.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) trade information

Sporting 4.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the ICL stock price touched $7.43 or saw a rise of 0.27%. Year-to-date, ICL Group Ltd shares have moved 1.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) have changed -3.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.3% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -21.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.67% from the levels at last check today.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ICL Group Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -48.90%, compared to -15.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.50% and -39.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.22 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.45% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -48.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.90%.

ICL Dividends

ICL Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.03% with a share float percentage of 45.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICL Group Ltd having a total of 375 institutions that hold shares in the company.