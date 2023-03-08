Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has seen 6.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.20B, closed the last trade at $9.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -3.09% during that session. The HOOD stock price is -75.05% off its 52-week high price of $16.49 and 27.71% above the 52-week low of $6.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Sporting -3.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the HOOD stock price touched $9.42 or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Robinhood Markets Inc. shares have moved 15.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) have changed -12.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.76.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Robinhood Markets Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.46%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.60% and 73.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 34.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $422.58 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $464.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $299 million and $318 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 41.30% for the current quarter and 46.00% for the next.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.12% with a share float percentage of 73.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Robinhood Markets Inc. having a total of 383 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Index Venture Associates VI Ltd with over 65.11 million shares worth more than $657.57 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Index Venture Associates VI Ltd held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, with the holding of over 58.06 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $586.44 million and represent 7.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 19.65 million shares of worth $159.94 million while later fund manager owns 16.84 million shares of worth $170.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.22% of company’s outstanding stock.