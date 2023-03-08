Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (RRAC) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $391.13M, closed the recent trade at $10.43 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The RRAC stock price is -5.94% off its 52-week high price of $11.05 and 5.18% above the 52-week low of $9.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 66530.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 138.92K shares.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the RRAC stock price touched $10.43 or saw a rise of 5.61%. Year-to-date, Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 1.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) have changed 0.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 3640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

RRAC Dividends

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.92% with a share float percentage of 92.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. having a total of 68 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sculptor Capital Lp with over 2.5 million shares worth more than $24.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Sculptor Capital Lp held 8.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Saba Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 1.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.13 million and represent 5.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 64290.0 shares of worth $0.64 million while later fund manager owns 31250.0 shares of worth $0.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.