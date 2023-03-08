Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $123.94M, closed the last trade at $2.16 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.86% during that session. The PLX stock price is -0.93% off its 52-week high price of $2.18 and 61.57% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 805.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Sporting 2.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the PLX stock price touched $2.16 or saw a rise of 2.26%. Year-to-date, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have moved 57.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) have changed 33.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -409.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -409.26% from current levels.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 98.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 145.16%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.12 million for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 145.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.