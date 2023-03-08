Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.45M, closed the recent trade at $0.43 per share which meant 0.74% during that session. The POAI stock price is -155.81% off its 52-week high price of $1.10 and 51.16% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 385.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Sporting 0.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the POAI stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 6.48%. Year-to-date, Predictive Oncology Inc. shares have moved 41.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) have changed -28.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1062.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1062.79% from the levels at last check today.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Predictive Oncology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.78%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $372k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $456k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $350k and $314k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.30% for the current quarter and 45.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.50% over the past 5 years.

POAI Dividends

Predictive Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.72% with a share float percentage of 6.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Predictive Oncology Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.13 million shares worth more than $0.77 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 0.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 1.39 million shares of worth $0.5 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.90% of company’s outstanding stock.