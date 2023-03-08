Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A 4.03% Stock Price Incline

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $980.52M, closed the recent trade at $59.44 per share which meant it gained $2.3 on the day or 4.03% during that session. The PLL stock price is -34.57% off its 52-week high price of $79.99 and 46.03% above the 52-week low of $32.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 499.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Sporting 4.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the PLL stock price touched $59.44 or saw a rise of 9.84%. Year-to-date, Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares have moved 35.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) have changed -13.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $110.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $85.00 while the price target rests at a high of $150.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -152.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -43.0% from the levels at last check today.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.07% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.10% for the industry.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.33% with a share float percentage of 51.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Piedmont Lithium Inc. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 1.42 million shares worth more than $75.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, State Street Corporation held 7.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.95 million and represent 6.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.11% shares in the company for having 1.1 million shares of worth $48.44 million while later fund manager owns 0.52 million shares of worth $28.08 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.