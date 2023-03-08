Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) Shares Have Loss -26.46% Over The Past Month

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $627.20M, closed the last trade at $4.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -4.74% during that session. The ORGN stock price is -74.43% off its 52-week high price of $7.71 and 5.43% above the 52-week low of $4.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Sporting -4.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the ORGN stock price touched $4.42 or saw a rise of 7.92%. Year-to-date, Origin Materials Inc. shares have moved -4.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) have changed -26.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -352.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -58.37% from current levels.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Origin Materials Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -250.00%, compared to -24.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -325.00% and -320.00% for the next quarter.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

ORGN Dividends

Origin Materials Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.79% with a share float percentage of 42.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Origin Materials Inc. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with over 7.52 million shares worth more than $38.82 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. held 5.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.88 million and represent 5.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.10% shares in the company for having 3.0 million shares of worth $15.45 million while later fund manager owns 2.41 million shares of worth $11.1 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.