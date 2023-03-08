Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $854.64M, closed the last trade at $6.95 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.06% during that session. The LPRO stock price is -198.13% off its 52-week high price of $20.72 and 23.02% above the 52-week low of $5.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 846.77K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Sporting 2.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the LPRO stock price touched $6.95 or saw a rise of 3.87%. Year-to-date, Open Lending Corporation shares have moved 2.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) have changed -29.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.62.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Open Lending Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.96%, compared to -13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -56.50% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.51 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $51.63 million and $50.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -33.20% for the current quarter and -24.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 252.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -54.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.28%.

LPRO Dividends

Open Lending Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.74% with a share float percentage of 98.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Open Lending Corporation having a total of 272 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 17.15 million shares worth more than $137.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 13.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 10.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.81 million and represent 8.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.28% shares in the company for having 6.66 million shares of worth $53.57 million while later fund manager owns 3.0 million shares of worth $24.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.