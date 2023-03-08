New Gold Inc. Shares Are Down -49.26% Since The Beginning Of The Year

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 2.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $834.98M, closed the last trade at $0.90 per share which meant -0.21% during that session. The NGD stock price is -121.11% off its 52-week high price of $1.99 and 32.22% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.90 million shares.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Sporting -0.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the NGD stock price touched $0.90 or saw a rise of 8.06%. Year-to-date, New Gold Inc. shares have moved -8.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) have changed -18.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New Gold Inc. (NGD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Gold Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 300.00%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $161.39 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $159.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $202.6 million and $174.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.30% for the current quarter and -8.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -147.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

NGD Dividends

New Gold Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.53% with a share float percentage of 52.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Gold Inc. having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 66.28 million shares worth more than $64.96 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 18.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.04 million and represent 2.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.18% shares in the company for having 35.36 million shares of worth $34.66 million while later fund manager owns 25.13 million shares of worth $24.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.68% of company’s outstanding stock.