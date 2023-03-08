monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -1.27% Stock Price Decline

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.38B, closed the last trade at $145.52 per share which meant it lost -$1.87 on the day or -1.27% during that session. The MNDY stock price is -32.09% off its 52-week high price of $192.22 and 49.44% above the 52-week low of $73.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 670.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

Sporting -1.27% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the MNDY stock price touched $145.52 or saw a rise of 7.34%. Year-to-date, monday.com Ltd. shares have moved 19.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) have changed 3.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $175.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $140.00 while the price target rests at a high of $230.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -58.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.79% from current levels.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that monday.com Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.32%, compared to 13.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.30% and 52.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.60%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $141.23 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $150.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $95.55 million and $108.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.80% for the current quarter and 38.40% for the next.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.88% with a share float percentage of 96.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with monday.com Ltd. having a total of 220 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 12.95 million shares worth more than $1.47 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 28.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sonnipe Ltd, with the holding of over 4.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $518.06 million and represent 9.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 1.08 million shares of worth $122.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.47 million shares of worth $53.84 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.