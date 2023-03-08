Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.86B, closed the recent trade at $53.12 per share which meant it gained $1.44 on the day or 2.79% during that session. The LOGI stock price is -48.64% off its 52-week high price of $78.96 and 21.29% above the 52-week low of $41.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 708.76K shares.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) trade information

Sporting 2.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the LOGI stock price touched $53.12 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Logitech International S.A. shares have moved -14.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have changed -9.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.54.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $61.55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.7% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $37.34 while the price target rests at a high of $78.24. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -47.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.71% from the levels at last check today.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Logitech International S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.61%, compared to 8.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -48.10% and -27.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $949.58 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $991.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.23 billion and $1.16 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -22.80% for the current quarter and -14.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -31.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.45%.

LOGI Dividends

Logitech International S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.97 at a share yield of 1.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.03% with a share float percentage of 50.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Logitech International S.A. having a total of 647 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Credit Suisse AG with over 6.57 million shares worth more than $302.04 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Credit Suisse AG held 3.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.31 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $244.43 million and represent 3.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 3.85 million shares of worth $239.93 million while later fund manager owns 1.93 million shares of worth $95.92 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.