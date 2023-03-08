Levere Holdings Corp. (LVRA): What Is Good About Stock?

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $345.88M, closed the recent trade at $10.23 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.29% during that session. The LVRA stock price is -5.08% off its 52-week high price of $10.75 and 4.99% above the 52-week low of $9.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 86340.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 118.75K shares.

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) trade information

Sporting 0.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the LVRA stock price touched $10.23. Year-to-date, Levere Holdings Corp. shares have moved 1.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) have changed 0.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 7000.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

LVRA Dividends

Levere Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.45% with a share float percentage of 91.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Levere Holdings Corp. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.69 million shares worth more than $27.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Glazer Capital LLC held 9.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fort Baker Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 2.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.94 million and represent 7.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.20% shares in the company for having 54573.0 shares of worth $0.56 million while later fund manager owns 16626.0 shares of worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.