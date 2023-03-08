Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Forecast To Rise 1.44% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 6.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $242.50M, closed the recent trade at $12.32 per share which meant it gained $5.61 on the day or 83.61% during that session. The KBAL stock price is 22.97% off its 52-week high price of $9.49 and 50.41% above the 52-week low of $6.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 86870.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 127.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) trade information

Sporting 83.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the KBAL stock price touched $12.32 or saw a rise of 0.96%. Year-to-date, Kimball International Inc. shares have moved 89.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 78.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) have changed 73.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -13.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.71% from the levels at last check today.

Kimball International Inc. (KBAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kimball International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.71%, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -90.50% and 8.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $162.4 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $200.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $180.92 million and $176.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.20% for the current quarter and 13.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -315.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.00%.

KBAL Dividends

Kimball International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 5.37%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.60% with a share float percentage of 68.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kimball International Inc. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.53 million shares worth more than $22.22 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 9.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.31 million and represent 4.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 1.08 million shares of worth $6.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.82 million shares of worth $5.32 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.26% of company’s outstanding stock.