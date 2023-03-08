Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Shares Are Down -9.50% So Far This Year

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) has seen 4.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.49B, closed the last trade at $4.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -6.89% during that session. The JOBY stock price is -70.64% off its 52-week high price of $7.15 and 24.82% above the 52-week low of $3.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Sporting -6.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the JOBY stock price touched $4.19 or saw a rise of 11.04%. Year-to-date, Joby Aviation Inc. shares have moved 25.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) have changed -10.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -138.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.53% from current levels.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Joby Aviation Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.73%, compared to 10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1,700.00% and -27.30% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -46.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.81%.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.09% with a share float percentage of 50.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Joby Aviation Inc. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Intel Corporation with over 46.04 million shares worth more than $199.36 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Intel Corporation held 7.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capricorn Investment Group LLC, with the holding of over 40.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $177.34 million and represent 6.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 6.36 million shares of worth $27.54 million while later fund manager owns 5.86 million shares of worth $19.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.