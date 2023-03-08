Investors In 89bio Inc. (ETNB) Will Start Making Money Again

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $622.18M, closed the last trade at $13.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.99 on the day or -7.05% during that session. The ETNB stock price is -18.68% off its 52-week high price of $15.50 and 84.69% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Sporting -7.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the ETNB stock price touched $13.06 or saw a rise of 9.74%. Year-to-date, 89bio Inc. shares have moved 2.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have changed -1.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -160.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.17% from current levels.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 89bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 179.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.26%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.90% and 51.60% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -45.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.00%.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.86% with a share float percentage of 94.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 89bio Inc. having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.78 million shares worth more than $45.06 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 15.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.18 million and represent 7.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 1.18 million shares of worth $6.84 million while later fund manager owns 0.44 million shares of worth $2.52 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.