Investor Trust Slackened After Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Shares Dropped By -$0.07

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $185.05M, closed the recent trade at $0.51 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -11.90% during that session. The DOMA stock price is -421.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.66 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 771.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Sporting -11.90% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the DOMA stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 17.74%. Year-to-date, Doma Holdings Inc. shares have moved 12.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) have changed -38.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.35% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.45 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -488.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.76% from the levels at last check today.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.52% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $91.49 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $105.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $112.21 million and $123.74 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.50% for the current quarter and -14.70% for the next.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.10% with a share float percentage of 70.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Doma Holdings Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Foundation Capital, LLC with over 44.78 million shares worth more than $22.95 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Foundation Capital, LLC held 13.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is StepStone Group LP, with the holding of over 14.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.63 million and represent 4.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 4.44 million shares of worth $2.28 million while later fund manager owns 3.77 million shares of worth $1.93 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.