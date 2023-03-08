Investor Confidence Shakens After Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Share Prices Gain $0.3

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.04B, closed the last trade at $8.17 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 3.81% during that session. The ROIV stock price is -22.4% off its 52-week high price of $10.00 and 69.16% above the 52-week low of $2.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 million shares.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Sporting 3.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the ROIV stock price touched $8.17 or saw a rise of 1.92%. Year-to-date, Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares have moved 2.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) have changed 4.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.28.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 132.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.27%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.10% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.72 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $9.22 million and $4.32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 92.10% for the current quarter and 404.10% for the next.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.34% with a share float percentage of 88.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roivant Sciences Ltd. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are QVT Financial LP with over 122.54 million shares worth more than $1.0 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, QVT Financial LP held 16.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with the holding of over 95.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $776.41 million and represent 12.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.93% shares in the company for having 7.03 million shares of worth $57.45 million while later fund manager owns 5.96 million shares of worth $48.67 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.