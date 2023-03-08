Investor Confidence Shakens After Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Share Prices Loss -$0.03

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $377.17M, closed the recent trade at $0.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.19% during that session. The LILM stock price is -500.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.52 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lilium N.V. (LILM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Sporting -3.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the LILM stock price touched $0.92 or saw a rise of 10.68%. Year-to-date, Lilium N.V. shares have moved -19.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) have changed -28.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -660.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.7% from the levels at last check today.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lilium N.V. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.12%, compared to -1.30% for the industry.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.98% with a share float percentage of 34.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lilium N.V. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 18.83 million shares worth more than $17.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 5.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is B. Riley Financial, Inc., with the holding of over 16.13 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.76 million and represent 4.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 8.79 million shares of worth $8.05 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.14 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.