Investor Confidence Shakens After Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX: GORO) Share Prices Loss -$0.08

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $79.20M, closed the last trade at $0.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -7.99% during that session. The GORO stock price is -185.87% off its 52-week high price of $2.63 and 7.61% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 859.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) trade information

Sporting -7.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the GORO stock price touched $0.92 or saw a rise of 13.21%. Year-to-date, Gold Resource Corporation shares have moved -39.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) have changed -44.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.86.

Gold Resource Corporation (GORO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gold Resource Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.71%, compared to 8.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29.44 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.20% over the past 5 years.

GORO Dividends

Gold Resource Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 4.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.40% with a share float percentage of 29.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gold Resource Corporation having a total of 100 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 4.46 million shares worth more than $6.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.01 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.62 million and represent 4.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.54% shares in the company for having 4.02 million shares of worth $6.15 million while later fund manager owns 2.62 million shares of worth $4.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.