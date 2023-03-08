Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: STBX) Share Prices Gained By $0.0

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $148.75M, closed the recent trade at $3.50 per share which meant 0.08% during that session. The STBX stock price is -1220.29% off its 52-week high price of $46.21 and 60.86% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 229.30K shares.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

Sporting 0.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the STBX stock price touched $3.50 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 28.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) have changed 3.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -2.97% over the past 6 months.

STBX Dividends

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.32% with a share float percentage of 0.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 72523.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 44801.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85121.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.