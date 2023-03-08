i-80 Gold Corp. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $524.00M, closed the recent trade at $2.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -5.97% during that session. The IAUX stock price is -60.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.28 and 25.85% above the 52-week low of $1.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 778.52K shares.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Sporting -5.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the IAUX stock price touched $2.05 or saw a rise of 13.87%. Year-to-date, i-80 Gold Corp. shares have moved -27.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) have changed -20.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.12 while the price target rests at a high of $4.08. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -99.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -52.2% from the levels at last check today.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.58% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.30% for the industry.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.01% with a share float percentage of 69.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with i-80 Gold Corp. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sprott Inc. with over 21.6 million shares worth more than $37.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Sprott Inc. held 8.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.88 million and represent 5.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.47% shares in the company for having 15.92 million shares of worth $27.85 million while later fund manager owns 10.0 million shares of worth $28.4 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.06% of company’s outstanding stock.