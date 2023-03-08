How Will The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) Perform In Months To Come?

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 14.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.57B, closed the recent trade at $28.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -2.59% during that session. The LSXMA stock price is -62.01% off its 52-week high price of $46.87 and -2.59% below the 52-week low of $29.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 713.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.73.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) trade information

Sporting -2.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the LSXMA stock price touched $28.93 or saw a rise of 9.37%. Year-to-date, The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares have moved -26.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have changed -19.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.16% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $41.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -107.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.72% from the levels at last check today.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.37% over the past 6 months, compared to -20.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.32 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 179.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 44.12%.

LSXMA Dividends

The Liberty SiriusXM Group is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.04% with a share float percentage of 103.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Liberty SiriusXM Group having a total of 529 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 20.21 million shares worth more than $581.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 20.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, with the holding of over 7.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $221.04 million and represent 7.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 2.19 million shares of worth $63.13 million while later fund manager owns 1.68 million shares of worth $48.42 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.