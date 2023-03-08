How Will Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23B, closed the last trade at $12.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -4.95% during that session. The DO stock price is -6.66% off its 52-week high price of $13.30 and 58.54% above the 52-week low of $5.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Sporting -4.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the DO stock price touched $12.47 or saw a rise of 6.24%. Year-to-date, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares have moved 19.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) have changed 1.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.31% from current levels.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 69.20% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $211 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $279 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.50% over the past 5 years.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.39% with a share float percentage of 96.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Contrarius Investment Management Limited with over 8.98 million shares worth more than $93.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Contrarius Investment Management Limited held 8.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 7.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.54 million and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American High-Income Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 3.11 million shares of worth $32.32 million while later fund manager owns 3.03 million shares of worth $20.09 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.98% of company’s outstanding stock.