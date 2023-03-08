How Is Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.59M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The ZEV stock price is -891.8% off its 52-week high price of $6.05 and 52.46% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

Sporting -1.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the ZEV stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 14.08%. Year-to-date, Lightning eMotors Inc. shares have moved 67.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have changed -35.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.39.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lightning eMotors Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -75.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.05%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -196.40% and -114.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.21 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.22 million and $5.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 141.90% for the current quarter and 236.70% for the next.

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 27 and March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.64% with a share float percentage of 31.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lightning eMotors Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 3.12 million shares worth more than $4.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 3.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wolverine Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.98 million and represent 2.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $2.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.81 million shares of worth $0.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.90% of company’s outstanding stock.