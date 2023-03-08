How Is Life Time Group Holdings Inc.(NYSE: LTH) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.44B, closed the recent trade at $17.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.84 on the day or -4.49% during that session. The LTH stock price is -14.01% off its 52-week high price of $20.35 and 50.98% above the 52-week low of $8.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 608.17K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) trade information

Sporting -4.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the LTH stock price touched $17.85 or saw a rise of 9.57%. Year-to-date, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved 49.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH) have changed -7.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -84.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.57% from the levels at last check today.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Life Time Group Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 46.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.69%, compared to 2.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 127.80% and 95.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.30%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $473.63 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $509.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $360.53 million and $392.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.40% for the current quarter and 30.00% for the next.

LTH Dividends

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LTH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.54% with a share float percentage of 99.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Life Time Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 58.74 million shares worth more than $572.73 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 30.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TPG GP A, LLC, with the holding of over 43.07 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $419.93 million and represent 22.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.45% shares in the company for having 2.81 million shares of worth $33.56 million while later fund manager owns 2.44 million shares of worth $23.82 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.