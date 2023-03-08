How Is Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTX) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.65M, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 5.78% during that session. The FRTX stock price is -934.97% off its 52-week high price of $18.94 and 28.96% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13270.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 68.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.43.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) trade information

Sporting 5.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the FRTX stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 1.08%. Year-to-date, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 22.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) have changed -24.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -555.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -555.74% from current levels.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.51% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,729.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $500k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $104k and $92k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2,303.80% for the current quarter and 443.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.90% over the past 5 years.

FRTX Dividends

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 13 and March 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.54% with a share float percentage of 10.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. with over 66000.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. held 2.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 28730.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51426.0 and represent 1.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 27779.0 shares of worth $49724.0 while later fund manager owns 7100.0 shares of worth $13490.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.