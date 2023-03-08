Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) has seen 13.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.73M, closed the recent trade at $4.40 per share which meant it gained $1.38 on the day or 45.86% during that session. The EDBL stock price is -1945.45% off its 52-week high price of $90.00 and 40.91% above the 52-week low of $2.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 303.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$6.43.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

Sporting 45.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the EDBL stock price touched $4.40 or saw a fall of -0.69%. Year-to-date, Edible Garden AG Incorporated shares have moved -30.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 60.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) have changed -7.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -172.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -172.73% from the levels at last check today.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -81.87% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.19 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.14% with a share float percentage of 0.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edible Garden AG Incorporated having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Outfitter Financial Llc with over 1883.0 shares worth more than $7870.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Outfitter Financial Llc held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 1043.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4359.0 and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.