Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Dropped -11.02% In One Month

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 7.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.64B, closed the last trade at $5.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.64% during that session. The GGB stock price is -23.11% off its 52-week high price of $6.66 and 28.1% above the 52-week low of $3.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.20 million shares.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) trade information

Sporting -1.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the GGB stock price touched $5.41 or saw a rise of 6.24%. Year-to-date, Gerdau S.A. shares have moved -2.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) have changed -11.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.43.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gerdau S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.93%, compared to -26.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.48 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 102.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -25.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.44%.

GGB Dividends

Gerdau S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.70 at a share yield of 12.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.47% with a share float percentage of 21.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gerdau S.A. having a total of 272 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 73.79 million shares worth more than $333.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Capital International Investors held 6.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with the holding of over 24.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.85 million and represent 2.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.57% shares in the company for having 39.28 million shares of worth $217.61 million while later fund manager owns 33.93 million shares of worth $187.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.08% of company’s outstanding stock.