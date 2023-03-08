Formula One Group (FWONA): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 4.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.71B, closed the recent trade at $64.36 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 0.09% during that session. The FWONA stock price is -6.43% off its 52-week high price of $68.50 and 30.07% above the 52-week low of $45.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Formula One Group (FWONA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) trade information

Sporting 0.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the FWONA stock price touched $64.36 or saw a rise of 6.04%. Year-to-date, Formula One Group shares have moved 20.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) have changed 0.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $75.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $68.00 while the price target rests at a high of $82.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -27.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.66% from the levels at last check today.

Formula One Group (FWONA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $754 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $392 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $787 million and $360 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.20% for the current quarter and 8.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.20% over the past 5 years.

FWONA Dividends

Formula One Group is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.86% with a share float percentage of 95.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Formula One Group having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.63 million shares worth more than $169.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wisconsin (State Of) Investment Board, with the holding of over 1.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.71 million and represent 5.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.70% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $72.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $37.41 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.