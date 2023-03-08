Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Shares Are Up 68.49% YTD

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.32M, closed the last trade at $1.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -14.58% during that session. The ENTX stock price is -143.9% off its 52-week high price of $3.00 and 61.79% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 202.64K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) trade information

Sporting -14.58% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the ENTX stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 16.89%. Year-to-date, Entera Bio Ltd. shares have moved 68.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) have changed 32.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 31940.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Entera Bio Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -79.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $165k and $68k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -69.70% for the current quarter and 47.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.90% over the past 5 years.

ENTX Dividends

Entera Bio Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 10 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.26% with a share float percentage of 21.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entera Bio Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Knoll Capital Management, LLC with over 2.48 million shares worth more than $2.58 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Knoll Capital Management, LLC held 8.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 2.08 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.17 million and represent 7.23% of shares outstanding.