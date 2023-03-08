Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) has a beta value of 2.34 and has seen 1.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.08M, closed the last trade at $0.67 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 33.78% during that session. The EFOI stock price is -365.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.12 and 58.21% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43380.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 143.48K shares.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

Sporting 33.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the EFOI stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 20.99%. Year-to-date, Energy Focus Inc. shares have moved 112.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 36.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) have changed 11.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Focus Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.54%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.75 million and $2.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.20% for the current quarter and 74.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 5.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.00%.

EFOI Dividends

Energy Focus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.98% with a share float percentage of 5.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Focus Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are International Assets Investment Management, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $33783.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, International Assets Investment Management, LLC held 1.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 97236.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50562.0 and represent 1.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 81557.0 shares of worth $42409.0 while later fund manager owns 18313.0 shares of worth $5768.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.