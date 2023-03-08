Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) has seen 34.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.87B, closed the recent trade at $8.17 per share which meant it gained $2.22 on the day or 37.31% during that session. The DSEY stock price is -30.72% off its 52-week high price of $10.68 and 51.65% above the 52-week low of $3.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 421.54K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

Sporting 37.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the DSEY stock price touched $8.17 or saw a rise of 0.37%. Year-to-date, Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 91.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have changed 35.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -25.69% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -4.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.8% from the levels at last check today.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diversey Holdings Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.46%, compared to 4.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31.20% and 400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $695.41 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $666.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $672.4 million and $660 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.40% for the current quarter and 1.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -375.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.40%.

DSEY Dividends

Diversey Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.08% with a share float percentage of 99.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diversey Holdings Ltd. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 236.56 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Bain Capital Investors, LLC held 72.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.96 million and represent 3.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 6.44 million shares of worth $33.11 million while later fund manager owns 3.36 million shares of worth $16.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.