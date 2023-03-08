CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -1.66% Fall

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 8.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $608.33M, closed the last trade at $4.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.66% during that session. The CTIC stock price is -64.21% off its 52-week high price of $7.80 and 30.11% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.70 million shares.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Sporting -1.66% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the CTIC stock price touched $4.75 or saw a rise of 14.41%. Year-to-date, CTI BioPharma Corp. shares have moved -20.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) have changed -15.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.10 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -215.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -70.53% from current levels.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CTI BioPharma Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 108.64%, compared to 12.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.30% and 83.80% for the next quarter.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.98 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $27.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.20% over the past 5 years.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.76% with a share float percentage of 81.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CTI BioPharma Corp. having a total of 186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 13.74 million shares worth more than $79.98 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, State Street Corporation held 10.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 8.81 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.29 million and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 11.10% shares in the company for having 14.08 million shares of worth $84.65 million while later fund manager owns 2.84 million shares of worth $16.51 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.