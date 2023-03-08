Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) investors to reap big returns again

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 3.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.17B, closed the last trade at $12.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -1.21% during that session. The CRK stock price is -81.23% off its 52-week high price of $22.11 and 32.79% above the 52-week low of $8.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.11 million shares.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Sporting -1.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the CRK stock price touched $12.20 or saw a rise of 9.02%. Year-to-date, Comstock Resources Inc. shares have moved -11.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have changed 2.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.78.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Comstock Resources Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -28.42%, compared to -9.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 124.30% and 49.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $657.15 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $678.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $655.38 million and $524.84 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.30% for the current quarter and 29.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 460.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 4.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.42% with a share float percentage of 67.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Resources Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.78 million shares worth more than $169.15 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 6.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $110.46 million and represent 2.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 6.91 million shares of worth $94.77 million while later fund manager owns 2.79 million shares of worth $48.21 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.