Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) Shares Are Up 128.42% YTD

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.53M, closed the recent trade at $2.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -10.34% during that session. The ADD stock price is -428.85% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 68.75% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 126.68K shares.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) trade information

Sporting -10.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the ADD stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 12.97%. Year-to-date, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares have moved 128.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) have changed 45.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4800.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.96% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4800.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4800.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -230669.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -230669.23% from the levels at last check today.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (ADD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.73% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -251.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ADD Dividends

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.22% with a share float percentage of 1.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 32006.0 shares worth more than $68172.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 9678.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20614.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.