Can Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07B, closed the last trade at $14.50 per share which meant it lost -$1.01 on the day or -6.51% during that session. The OMI stock price is -225.79% off its 52-week high price of $47.24 and 2.76% above the 52-week low of $14.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 935.65K shares.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) trade information

Sporting -6.51% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the OMI stock price touched $14.50 or saw a rise of 15.2%. Year-to-date, Owens & Minor Inc. shares have moved -25.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have changed -35.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.29.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Owens & Minor Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -51.24%, compared to 6.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -90.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -9.57%.

OMI Dividends

Owens & Minor Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.10% with a share float percentage of 105.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Owens & Minor Inc. having a total of 323 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.31 million shares worth more than $178.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 11.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.81 million and represent 14.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.41% shares in the company for having 5.65 million shares of worth $81.92 million while later fund manager owns 2.69 million shares of worth $38.99 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.53% of company’s outstanding stock.