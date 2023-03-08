Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Is Up 7.63%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has seen 4.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $336.41M, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 7.63% during that session. The BHG stock price is -391.84% off its 52-week high price of $2.41 and 12.24% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 million shares.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Sporting 7.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the BHG stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 40.96%. Year-to-date, Bright Health Group Inc. shares have moved -24.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -43.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) have changed -46.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.22.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bright Health Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.15%, compared to 1.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.50% and 78.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 68.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.73 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $799.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $962.33 million and $1.84 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 79.70% for the current quarter and -56.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -648.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.40%.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.41% with a share float percentage of 100.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bright Health Group Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 218.21 million shares worth more than $229.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 34.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deer Management Co. LLC, with the holding of over 79.31 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.28 million and represent 12.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 6.89 million shares of worth $7.23 million while later fund manager owns 4.68 million shares of worth $3.04 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.