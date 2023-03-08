BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 13.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.81B, closed the last trade at $18.55 per share which meant it gained $2.03 on the day or 12.29% during that session. The BBIO stock price is -4.53% off its 52-week high price of $19.39 and 73.15% above the 52-week low of $4.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 million shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Sporting 12.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the BBIO stock price touched $18.55 or saw a rise of 6.97%. Year-to-date, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares have moved 143.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 62.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have changed 70.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.06.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -72.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.96% from current levels.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 84.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.89%, compared to 2.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 15.80% and 37.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.52 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $12.89 million and $1.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -64.90% for the current quarter and 197.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.10% over the past 5 years.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.61% with a share float percentage of 105.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BridgeBio Pharma Inc. having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 31.06 million shares worth more than $308.75 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 20.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Viking Global Investors, L.P., with the holding of over 26.62 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $264.61 million and represent 17.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.13% shares in the company for having 6.18 million shares of worth $47.08 million while later fund manager owns 3.15 million shares of worth $31.26 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.10% of company’s outstanding stock.