Bionomics Limited. (NASDAQ:BNOX) Forecast To Rise 50.06% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) has seen 4.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.80M, closed the last trade at $4.33 per share which meant it gained $0.73 on the day or 20.28% during that session. The BNOX stock price is -151.73% off its 52-week high price of $10.90 and 42.49% above the 52-week low of $2.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30030.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bionomics Limited (BNOX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information

Sporting 20.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the BNOX stock price touched $4.33 or saw a rise of 43.84%. Year-to-date, Bionomics Limited shares have moved -6.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 44.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) have changed 5.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 5290.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -130.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.57% from current levels.

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bionomics Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.94%, compared to 9.20% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $280k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $280k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

BNOX Dividends

Bionomics Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.09% with a share float percentage of 20.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bionomics Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Woodline Partners LP with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.88 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Woodline Partners LP held 1.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 80971.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.51 million and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.